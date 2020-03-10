Zcoin Price Down 16.5% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00055173 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Upbit, Koinex and TDAX. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,647,168 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinroom, Upbit, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, TDAX, Koinex, BX Thailand, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Indodax, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

