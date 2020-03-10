Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market cap of $7,910.97 and approximately $27.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001298 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,545,424 coins and its circulating supply is 12,545,424 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

