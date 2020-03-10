Zebi (ZCO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, OKEx and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02515312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00214446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00124487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012214 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, DDEX, Liquid, OKEx, Hotbit and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

