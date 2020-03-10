Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Achieves Market Cap of $217,444.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $217,444.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,248,400 coins. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

