Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Zel has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00524816 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00121064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00112433 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002891 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002733 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 95,419,850 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

