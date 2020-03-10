ZelCash Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004517 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

