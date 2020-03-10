Zero Market Cap Achieves $1.91 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $96,653.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00524232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00120564 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00112976 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000626 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,324,571 coins and its circulating supply is 8,277,460 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

