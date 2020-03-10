Zetacoin Trading Up 51.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $119,485.29 and $5,965.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,931.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.03444753 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00760903 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017462 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,250,715 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

