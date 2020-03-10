Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,424.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $236,369.73 and $38,424.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02515312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00214446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00124487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.