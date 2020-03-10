Zilla Market Capitalization Tops $303,617.75 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $303,617.75 and $9,625.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.02510823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00213638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

