Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.44 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $60.44 million and $12.43 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DDEX, OKEx and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.97 or 0.02519731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00213823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,255,404,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,963,937,543 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, AirSwap, Bitbns, Coinhub, WazirX, Korbit, Tokenomy, Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Kucoin, OOOBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, Upbit, Huobi, Bithumb, BiteBTC, BitMart, OKEx, Koinex, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, GOPAX, HitBTC, FCoin, UEX, DDEX, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, BitForex and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.