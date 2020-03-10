Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Zillow Group worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 29,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

