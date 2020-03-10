Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.22. The company had a trading volume of 225,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,483. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.