ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Cap of $20,576.74

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $20,576.74 and $1.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

