Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Position Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,879 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

