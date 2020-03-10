ZMINE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. In the last week, ZMINE has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $154,143.90 and $70.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00408807 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001124 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011980 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012619 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001990 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012507 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

