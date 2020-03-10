Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Zoetis worth $157,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Zoetis by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,579 shares of company stock worth $20,264,169. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.29. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

