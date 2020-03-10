Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.94.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $226,977.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,026.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,485 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,642. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,617,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,875,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 302.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.