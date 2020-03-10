ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,401.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $128,118.32 and approximately $2,401.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00693856 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001791 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,742,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,742,587 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

