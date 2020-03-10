Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Zuora worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 58.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zuora by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $165,387. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Zuora Inc has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

