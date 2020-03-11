-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TrueCar.

TRUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TrueCar by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,729,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 2,904,377 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,091,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 1,690,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

