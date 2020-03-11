-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGRX. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,806 shares in the company, valued at $138,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $178.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

