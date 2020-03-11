-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Instructure reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Instructure.

INST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Instructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

