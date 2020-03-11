$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.53. Parsley Energy reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NYSE:PE opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 378.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after buying an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $95,234,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after buying an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,372,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 2,572,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

