$0.79 EPS Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Duluth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Duluth stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Duluth has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $173.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $48,679.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at $83,766,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.