-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

VYGR opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.19. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

In other news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 172,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 5,117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 165,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,526,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.