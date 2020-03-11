-$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

