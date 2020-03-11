$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,936 shares of company stock worth $7,842,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,364,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,273 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

