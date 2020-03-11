$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners also reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $65.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

