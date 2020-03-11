$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,478 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 796.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 255,461 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

