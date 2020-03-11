$1.26 EPS Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.28. Michaels Companies posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,424,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 1,272.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 367,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 340,718 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,706,000.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $535.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

