$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In other news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,974,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 211,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 12 month low of $55.49 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

