$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post $100,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $350,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $410,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.02 million, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $9.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

