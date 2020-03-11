$106.70 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce $106.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.60 million. BancFirst reported sales of $98.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $428.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.80 million to $429.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $436.90 million, with estimates ranging from $428.40 million to $445.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.91. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Neville sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $59,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,829.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.67 per share, with a total value of $29,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $155,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.