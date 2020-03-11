$108.08 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will report $108.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.80 million. Avalara posted sales of $84.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $472.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $474.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $578.04 million, with estimates ranging from $554.60 million to $594.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In related news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,154 shares of company stock worth $7,209,113 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avalara by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after buying an additional 1,149,766 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,977,000 after buying an additional 55,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,216,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVLR opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 0.45. Avalara has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

