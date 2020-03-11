$113.67 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post sales of $113.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.18 million. Lindsay posted sales of $109.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $452.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.51 million to $464.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $482.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.61 million to $494.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNN. ValuEngine raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lindsay by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lindsay by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lindsay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNN opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 109.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.