122,466 Shares in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Match Group by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

