$127.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report sales of $127.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.66 billion and the lowest is $126.43 billion. Walmart posted sales of $123.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $539.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.70 billion to $545.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $555.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $553.32 billion to $559.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $332.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

