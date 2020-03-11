$134.62 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post $134.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.14 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $128.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $502.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.82 million to $518.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $512.53 million, with estimates ranging from $483.06 million to $532.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.92 million.

BHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.