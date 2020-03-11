$147.60 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report $147.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.56 million to $150.50 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $124.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $587.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $574.57 million to $603.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $655.09 million, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $668.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $357.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $223.49 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

