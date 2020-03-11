$162.93 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report $162.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $141.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $738.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.98 million to $752.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $871.46 million, with estimates ranging from $836.30 million to $927.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at $186,078,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 365,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,084,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,775 shares of company stock valued at $57,480,034. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $163.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.84. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

