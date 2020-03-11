$188.19 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $188.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.44 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $182.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $729.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $728.06 million to $732.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $772.02 million, with estimates ranging from $753.60 million to $796.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.41.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

