$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

