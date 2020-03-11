$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after buying an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,441,000 after buying an additional 307,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.