$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to post sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.61 billion. VF reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full-year sales of $11.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

VFC stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. VF has a twelve month low of $60.87 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after buying an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $326,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,844,000 after buying an additional 2,436,579 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of VF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after buying an additional 511,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 235,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

