$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Iqvia posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

