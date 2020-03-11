$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $12.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $82.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its position in Ball by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ball by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.