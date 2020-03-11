$202.10 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce sales of $202.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.20 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $270.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $872.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.40 million to $878.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $887.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIR shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

