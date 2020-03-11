$218.24 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $218.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.13 million to $222.80 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $223.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $925.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.02 million to $931.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $977.10 million, with estimates ranging from $968.09 million to $988.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

HURN stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

