$224.97 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $224.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.50 million. Alkermes reported sales of $223.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.55. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

